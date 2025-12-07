Mercedes F1 star George Russell has had his say about a potential McLaren driver swap this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested in the team principals' press conference that McLaren may well change their 'papaya rules' strategy this weekend, if only one of their drivers are in with a shot of defeating Max Verstappen for the championship.

Lando Norris goes into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit 12 points clear of Verstappen, while the other McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is four points further back, 16 points behind his team-mate.

While McLaren have done everything they can to ensure both of their drivers have had an equal shot at the title throughout 2025, Brown did admit that it would be 'crazy' not to prioritise one of them, if the other is struggling to make an impact in Sunday's title showdown.

However, Russell seemed to disagree with that, saying the complete opposite when he spoke to media on Thursday ahead of the action getting underway.

"I don't think it's acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who is also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your team-mate," Russell said.

"I think if it were in other seasons gone by let’s say Checo [Sergio Perez] and Max [Verstappen] or [Rubens] Barrichello and [Michael] Schumacher when clearly one driver is the one going for the championship and if in the last race the guy who doesn’t have a shot of winning the championship moves over, that is absolutely reasonable, and I think every single driver would do that."

Russell then went as far as suggesting that McLaren should risk losing the title to Verstappen, adding: "For me, I don't think it would be fair at all. I think they both need to be given a shot and if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job and that's racing, that’s how it should be."

What did Brown say about his drivers in Abu Dhabi?

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the action at the Yas Marina Circuit, Brown was asked whether the team would expect one of his drivers to yield position to help the other one, if it's looking like Verstappen could well snatch the title away from them.

"Yes, of course. We're realistic. We want to win this drivers' championship," he revealed.

"We're coming into the weekend knowing that they both have equal opportunity, even though there's obviously a point spread.

"You don't know how qualifying is going to go, reliability, but if we get into the race and it's becoming pretty clear that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we're going to do what we can to win the drivers' championship. It would be crazy not to.

"We want to win the drivers' championship. So, we'll kind of see how the race plays out, but we're not going to not win the championship because we're trying to protect a third and a fourth or a sixth and a seventh, or however the situation may play out."

Brown's comments came in complete contrast to his own driver Norris during Thursday's media day, when the Brit suggested that there would not be a change in tactics from the team.

McLaren have had a dominant season overall, claiming constructors' championship success as early as the Singapore GP in September, but they are desperate for a first championship double since 1998.

Their last drivers' champion was Lewis Hamilton back in 2008, and it's clear that Brown's main objective is to ensure that a McLaren driver is lifting the trophy, rather than four-time world champion Red Bull driver Verstappen.

