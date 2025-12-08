Red Bull 'won't tolerate' Isack Hadjar behaviour in 2026

Isack Hadjar has been warned about his behaviour ahead of his F1 promotion to Red Bull in 2026.

Following the Qatar GP, Red Bull finally completed the 2026 F1 grid and named their driver lineup at both the main team and their sister team Racing Bulls.

Hadjar’s strong rookie season earnt him a promotion alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, whilst Arvid Lindblad will replace the Frenchman at Racing Bulls next to Liam Lawson - relegating Yuki Tsunoda to test and reserve driver.

Speaking on Friday’s F1 Show for Sky Sports in Abu Dhabi, pundit and racing driver Anthony Davidson assessed Hadjar’s move, and the trait he will have to iron out at Red Bull next year.

“I think he’s going to have to learn how to not explode,” Davidson said.

“He’s going to have to work on that… going up against Max next year in the Red Bull team.

“He’s driven a brilliant season this year but there have been many moments from this season where things haven’t gone his way and he absolutely erupts inside the car and that won’t be tolerated inside the team at Red Bull.”

Is Hadjar ready for Red Bull?

It is easy to forget that Hadjar has only just completed his rookie season in F1, with Verstappen himself prone to temper tantrums in the cockpit during the early stages of his career - and still to this day (see Barcelona, 2025).

After only a season in F1, Hadjar’s promotion could be argued as premature particularly given the history of the second seat against Verstappen.

Red Bull have cycled through three drivers in the past year, with Sergio Perez, Lawson and Tsunoda’s ineptitude all paving the way for Hadjar’s step up to the main team.

Lewis Hamilton – who has emerged somewhat as a mentor for Hadjar – expressed his concern about the sudden promotion to the media ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We all know what happens when people go to Red Bull and the environment that you’re thrown into,” Hamilton said.

“Obviously I’ve not been there so I can’t tell from experience but looking from the outside it’s obviously quite difficult and where he is [at Racing Bulls], he’s got, it seems, a really good environment.”

“Yuki is an amazing driver but every driver that goes there has this general experience. But it doesn’t mean those drivers aren’t great, it’s clearly something else.

“So I just hope that there are changes made that provide him [Hadjar] with the right support.”

