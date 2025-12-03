Mercedes F1 £70m HQ struck by theft as police called in

Mercedes F1 team have been struck by a recent theft at their UK headquarters, at the Brackley site which is estimated to be worth around £70 million.

A report from The Sun alleged that £60,000 worth of valuable tools had been stolen in the theft, which is believed to have occurred last Thursday, ahead of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

GPFans understands that police are involved and though the theft did take place on Mercedes property, the construction site is being managed by a third party until the project is completed.

The theft has impacted dozens of tradespeople working on the site who have had their tools stolen from what they believed were safe security boxes, with one source telling The Sun: “The tools were kept in lock boxes, they were broken into, and everything had been taken.

“You can imagine over 50 tradespeople, four weeks before Christmas…Their tools are their livelihood. It’s how they buy presents for their kids. They were devastated."

“The noise it would have generated would have been noticeable...It’s shocking that security guards didn’t know anything or hear any noises.”

The site is still under construction as Mercedes look to build their brackley base into a state of the art campus, akin to the sort that belongs in Silicon Valley.

Mercedes declined to comment after contact from GPFans.

Mercedes aiming to build 'Silicon Valley' F1 base

The 12-time constructors' champions moved into Brackley in 2010 and initial renovations began in 2017.

But after the team purchased the site in 2022, the major renovation project kicked into gear as the Silver Arrows began building towards their new state of the art HQ.

Speaking on the growth of his squad back in 2023, team principal Toto Wolff explained: "Our campus was originally built to accommodate 350 people...today, we are at 1,250."

Building work is still going on in Brackley as the team work to become one of the most sustainable campuses in the sport, which is set to include modern buildings, restaurant facilities, gyms, a library and more.

READ MORE: Red Bull issue official apology after Kimi Antonelli abused online

Related