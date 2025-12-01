F1 website crowns Lando Norris world champion despite Qatar failure
The F1 website accidentally crowned Lando Norris a world champion following the Qatar Grand Prix, despite his failure to convert an opportunity to claim his maiden title.
Norris finished fourth in Qatar while title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri finished first and second respectively.
It means that the title race goes down to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, the first time that's happened since the 2021 season.
Norris is still the favourite to win the championship, and will have another opportunity at the Yas Marina Circuit, where he will just need to finish on the podium to make absolutely sure of the title.
However, he will see Qatar as an opportunity missed, having just needed to outscore his two rivals by two points across the sprint race and grand prix to wrap up the championship.
It seems as though the F1 website opted to give him the title anyway after Qatar, however, with it appearing on the official site under Norris' stats page that he had achieved a world championship.
His revised stats read 43 podiums, 16 race victories, 16 pole positions and one world championship.
While the error has since been corrected, it may well need to be altered again after this weekend, following the Abu Dhabi GP.
Who will win title showdown?
Norris' points advantage makes him the favourite heading into the final round, but Piastri's excellent performance throughout the Qatar GP weekend will give him hope that he has re-established his form just at the right time.
And then there's the fact that four-time world champion Verstappen is just 12 points behind Norris, and has previous of snatching a world championship from the grasp of a British driver at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Verstappen has won the last two races and has well and truly put himself into contention to claim a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.
It's bound to be a thrilling season finale in Abu Dhabi, and we have a genuine three-way championship race for the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi GP.
