Franco Colapinto will start the Qatar Grand Prix from the pitlane after changes were made to his Alpine car without FIA permission.

The FIA announced the punishment for the Argentine driver after confirming that the team had changed the suspension on his car, without approval from the governing body's technical delegate Jo Bauer.

As is protocol for such matters, the matter was referred to the race stewards who imposed the pit-lane start as per Article 40.9 a) of the sporting regulations.

However, Alpine have nothing to lose with their changes made as Colapinto qualified in last place ahead of the race - meaning his penalty is likely to carry minimal damage to his race day.

Indeed, the changes could even be worth a net gain if Alpine believe they have discovered a way to boost performance in the 22-year-old's car.

Will Franco Colapinto drive for Alpine in 2026?

Despite being confirmed to drive for Alpine next season, Colapinto has had a poor campaign driving for Alpine who are rock bottom of the constructors' championship with just 22 points.

However, all of those points have been scored by team-mate Pierre Gasly, and he is the only driver on the grid without a point to his name.

Colapinto did only come into the season after six races following Alpine's call to ditch Jack Doohan.

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen believes the team will be patient in waiting to see the best of the Argentine who also appeared for Williams last season.

"Yeah, I mean it's very difficult for any of the new drivers coming in, we've seen some come in and hit the ground running straight away and we've seen others come in and struggle a little bit," Nielsen explained to Sky Sports F1 in Brazil.

"Franco obviously did some races with Williams last year, substituted for Jack from Imola and struggled a bit to start with to be honest, and then gradually, gradually... We're lucky to have Pierre as a kind of a marker, an established driver and gradually Franco was able to up his game and take the fight to Pierre and in a car that's not as competitive as we would like to.

"But nonetheless, when you compare them to each other, he started doing a reasonable job and became comparable to Pierre, even quicker than Pierre on a few occasions and so ultimately that's what got him the seat."

