Zhou Guanyu SWAPS SPORTS ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 16:17

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu has been uniquely preparing for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, by playing baseball with the Miami Marlins.

The Chinese driver has made the long journey west this weekend from Baku to Miami and has been enjoying some down time before the start of what will be another intense race weekend.

Zhou is clearly enjoying being back in the United States as detailed on his Instagram account, with the 23-year-old sharing a video of him throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the LoanDepot Park home of the Major League Baseball outfit – floating it right over the plate.

He clearly enjoyed the experience, captioning the video: "Had a lot of fun today with @marlins. Got to throw my first pitch too!"

Zhou receives well-wishes from Marlins

This season has seen Zhou collect only two points after finishing ninth in the Australian Grand Prix last month. He was forced to retire from the Baku race on Sunday at around the three-quarter mark as his car began to overheat.

Zhou is now hoping for better in Miami in what will just be the second running of the Grand Prix, and he has received a message of good luck from the Marlins.

The video on Instagram showed him pitching the ball before stopping to have photos with players, while he was kitted out in a Marlins jersey featuring his name and the number 24 on the back, the same number he races with in F1.

After Zhou posted his experience on Instagram, the official Marlins Instagram account responded with: "Good luck this weekend!"

