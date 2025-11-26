Madrid mayor addresses 2026 F1 grand prix cancellation rumours

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has once again had to speak out regarding the Spanish Grand Prix after rumours began to spread that the new Madrid circuit would not be ready for its debut on the 2026 F1 calendar.

Since it was announced that the 'Madring' would host the first modern edition of the event in the Spanish capital, the F1 race has been plagued by protests over the environmental and local impact of the grand prix.

Back in September, videos emerged on social media of citizens taking to the streets to display 'Stop F1 Madrid' banners, arguing that their neighbourhood should not be transformed into a racetrack.

And as the countdown continues for the new Madrid GP, rumours that the race could potentially be cancelled began to swirl after Italian publication RMC Motori published what appeared to be pictures of the track, still heavily under construction.

Madrid Mayor: 'F1 circuit is ahead of schedule'

Almeida has now shot down these reports that the circuit will not be ready to take its place on the F1 calendar in September 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in the corridors of the Cibeles City Hall, Almeida said: "I don't know where that news came from, but the circuit is ahead of schedule and going perfectly," as reported by Europa Press Madrid.

The mayor continued, saying: "Madrid, despite the reluctance and annoyance of some, is going to have an F1 grand prix, which is going to be one of the best grand prix, if not the best," said Almeida.

The 50-year-old also clarified that advanced sales of tickets to the 2026 Spanish GP in Madrid 'have been a real success’.

"The sponsors are there, the circuit is being built, so I'm sorry, but on 12 September next year there will be Formula 1 in Madrid, and it will be a real success," he concluded.

