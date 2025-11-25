Lewis Hamilton's Las Vegas GP helmet sells out despite £13,000 price tag

Lewis Hamilton's special helmet design from the Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale for a whopping £13,200 following last weekend's race, but that didn't stop the Ferrari store from selling out of the item!

A full-size replica was released on the Ferrari website with the hefty price tag, with a mini version also up for sale for £760.

Hamilton donned a glittery silver helmet last weekend, with the design shining brightly along the streets of Vegas, as the Las Vegas Street Circuit took drivers along the iconic Strip section of the city.

But despite its glamorous look, the helmet hardly produced an iconic result for Hamilton who qualified plum last for the first time in his entire career on Friday night.

The seven-time champion did recover to 10th in the race - eighth after the disqualifications of the two McLaren drivers - but nonetheless he cut a downbeat figure after another disappointing performance.

Hamilton's dismal Vegas weekend

Hamilton's failure to get on the podium at the 2025 Las Vegas GP marked a full year since the seven-time world champion has secured a grand prix podium.

Since joining Ferrari back in January, the Brit has only celebrated one success, a sprint race victory in China at the second race weekend of the year.

He is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship and, after Vegas, he is actually in a battle to keep that position from 19-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who is now just 15 points behind the seven-time world champion.

Following the weekend in Las Vegas, Hamilton revealed that the 2025 season had been the 'worst ever'.

"I feel terrible," he told media. "It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try it just keeps getting worse. I'm trying everything in and out of the car."

