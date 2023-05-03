close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
Before they were famous – this year's F1 stars when they were young

Before they were famous – this year's F1 stars when they were young

F1 News

Before they were famous – this year's F1 stars when they were young

Before they were famous – this year's F1 stars when they were young

The 2023 F1 grid boasts 20 of the world's best drivers, 11 world titles and 10 Grand Prix winners, but they haven't always been the ruthless athletes they are today.

Many of the current grid started out their careers as toddlers, stepping into go-karts not long after they learned to walk.

F1's current crop come from a variety of backgrounds, some coming from racing families and some starting from humble beginnings.

Let's open up the vault and take a look at the current F1 grid as youngsters.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton was a fighter from young. Enjoy this childhood snap, dosed up with the usual motivation you expect from the seven-time champion.

Max Verstappen

A young Verstappen meets the legendary Michael Schumacher. Over 20 years later, the Dutchman is on course to break many of Schumacher's records.

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc queues up to meet Schumacher. He's still working to bring the glory days back to Maranello.

George Russell

The Lewis Hamilton x George Russell link-up was on the cards long ago.

Sergio Perez

A young Sergio Perez was fortunate enough to meet the legendary Pele. He's now forging an impressive sporting legacy of his own.

Carlos Sainz

Racing runs in the Sainz family, and the number five remains central to the Carlos Sainz Jr brand in 2023.

Fernando Alonso

Now into his 40s, Alonso still has the love for racing. It is clear to see where that started.

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll accompanied by two of his future Williams and Aston Martin team-mates during his Ferrari days.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly was picking up silverware from a young age. Pictured here with childhood friend, the late Anthoine Hubert.

Esteban Ocon

From humble beginnings to F1 Grand Prix winner. A lot has changed for Ocon since 2013, including his hairstyle.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has been championing fresh hairstyles since his toddler years. The mullet just makes sense now!

Zhou Guanyu

Now well-documented, Zhou Guanyu was a Fernando Alonso fan as long ago as 2005!

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda pictured with Lewis Hamilton's iconic McLaren, and arguably more notably, Perry the Platypus.

Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries has been forced to wait for his F1 debut, but he's won plenty on his journey from karting to the big time.

Lando Norris

We'll see this Verstappen and Norris podium emulated plenty of times during the next decade. The height difference has closed up too!

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri's childhood dreams come true when he made his home debut in Melbourne this year.

Alex Albon

A young Alex Albon donning Red Bull gear. A sign of things to come.

Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant was picking up accolades at the 2015 FIA prize giving ceremony. Many more to come, Logan.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nothing to see here. Just two of Germany's greatest F1 exports chilling together in their karting days.

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin took after his father, Jan Magnussen, who made his F1 debut in 1995. He wasted no time getting 'KMag' on four wheels.

READ MORE: F1 race or influencer Olympics? The glitz and glamour to expect at the Miami Grand Prix

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x