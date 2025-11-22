Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari performance 'not good enough'
Lewis Hamilton reflected on his Q1 exit at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after another disappointing qualifying for the seven-time F1 champion, claiming his performance was 'not good enough'
All 20 drivers faced challenging conditions in Q1, as they deployed the wet tyres and battled each other in the rain, towing the fine line between finding enough speed without making a costly error.
Previously one to thrive in such conditions, Hamilton instead struggled and was unable to set a lap time good enough to guarantee him a spot in Q2.
Instead, Hamilton will start the Las Vegas GP plum last, a less than ideal result after a dramatic past few weeks for Ferrari.
Ferrari chairman John Elkann had delivered a public condemnation of his drivers to the media inbetween Brazil and Las Vegas, with the team even more under scrutiny during this race weekend.
Hamilton's qualifying nightmare
Speaking to the media after qualifying, Hamilton named the tyre temperatures as the reason why he struggled during the session and appeared despondent at the result.
"I don't really have words for it," he said. "It's obviously not good enough. I just couldn't get temperature into the tyres, had a lot of understeer and I think one of my front brakes was glazed so I was really struggling to stop it in the corners.
"It's very annoying, of course, because in P3 the car was feeling awesome and I thought it was going to be a great day and it turned out to be the worst. It can't get much worse than that."
