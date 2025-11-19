F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track 'floods' ahead of race

The Las Vegas Street Circuit has suffered from flooding just days before F1 returns to the entertainment capital for the 22nd round of the 2025 championship.

With just one final triple-header to go before this year's campaign is wrapped up, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will play a crucial part in the deciding which star will take the drivers' title crown- Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, or Oscar Piastri.

As things stand, Norris has a 24-point lead over Piastri and a 49-point advantage over Verstappen. The reigning champion sits down in third just 25 points behind Norris’ Aussie team-mate, but the Dutchman’s chances of retaining the title could be erased if he fails to outscore Norris by nine points or more when racing on the Vegas strip.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341

But before the championship rivals have even had the chance to take to the track under the lights, parts of the circuit have been flooded with water given the heavier than usual rainfall for the host city at this time of year.

Las Vegas suffers flooding in run up to F1 weekend

Clips have emerged on social media that show various areas of Vegas battling against flooding, including a section of the F1 street track.

Las Vegas' very own News 3 anchor Cristen Drummond took to 'X' to share a video of flooded roads on Tuesday, writing: "Flooding on Eastern and Bonanza as the storm rolls through Las Vegas. Drive carefully out there."

In another video, one F1 fan shared footage of the Vegas street track, which is open to the public in the days leading up to the race weekend, also visibly flooded.

One user took to TikTok to share dramatic footage of various parts of the city flooding both indoors and outdoors, but explained to those not familiar with the area that Las Vegas simply isn't used to heavy rainfall.

"To be clear, Vegas is not built for rain and we flood every time we get a sprinkle, but it is unusual for us to have this many storms this late in the year," they said.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service put a flash flood warning in place after a much higher rate of rain had hit Vegas than the city is used to at this time of year.

However, the worst of the rain is not expected to impact the race weekend itself and there are currently no concerns that the grand prix will be delayed, with the water expected to have cleared away by then and dry skies forecast for Saturday's night race.

ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas

