Lewis Hamilton opens up on new pet plans after Roscoe passing

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up about whether he'll get another pet in the future following the tragic passing of his dog Roscoe.

Hamilton sadly lost his adorable pet pooch Roscoe back in September, after he had been regularly seen at race weekends at Hamilton's side throughout his career.

The British bulldog was 12 years old when he passed away earlier this year following a battle with pneumonia, which Hamilton revealed had caused his heart to stop.

Roscoe had fought off pneumonia before, but second time around proved to be too much for the bulldog, and Hamilton took to Instagram to tell his 41.7million followers the sad news.

The bulldog had managed to see his owner make his move to Ferrari, and was with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's dog Leo Leclerc in the paddock at the British Grand Prix back in July.

Now, Hamilton has opened up about the impact of losing a pet, and whether he will look to have another dog in the future.

"I think it was the most important and the best decision I ever made in my life was to get Roscoe," Hamilton told Show Esporte. "But for me it teaches you how to love, it’s a love that you can never experience. I miss him every day.

"Definitely at some point I’ll bring another little fur ball into my life. Right now my dream is to have a ranch and have animals. I want to get horses, cows, and have like donkeys. That’s something I really want to have in my life."

Hamilton competing after loss

Despite suffering from the loss of his dog, Hamilton has continued to race throughout 2025, and at the Singapore Grand Prix, he revealed how hard it had been for him in the week leading up to that race.

But, Hamilton is aware of the impact that Roscoe had on him during the 12 years that they spent together, and revealed in a recent interview that Roscoe is still with him wherever he goes.

Speaking to Red Flags podcast host Brian Muller in Austin, Hamilton said: "Well he’s still a big part of my life, he’s in everything!", gesturing towards the Rodeo Roscoe cartoon t-shirt in the Plus 44 pop-up shop.

The champion then shared the painfully sad moment he first returned home without Roscoe, adding: "It was difficult when I got home because I’ve got his dog toys everywhere, his bed’s everywhere, and I can’t ever get rid of that stuff, you know? So he’ll always be a big part of my life."

