Chandhok names ONE change to make to controversial F1 rule

Amar Mehta

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:57

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has called the new Sprint format 'generally positive', buts said it should be moved to the Friday session.

Authorities in F1 approved changes to the weekend race scheduled ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The changes meant qualifying for Sunday took place during Friday, with P2 replaced by qualifying for Saturday's Sprint race.

Sergio Perez took his first ever F1 Sprint victory around the streets of Baku, powering past Charles Leclerc – who’d claimed the Sprint pole in the Shootout earlier on Saturday.

A further five Sprint races will take place this year, and there has been much debate over the new format.

Controversial format

"On the Sprint format: generally positive with a lot going on," Chandhok tweeted. "I feel like we’ll get used to having Friday Quali set Sunday’s grid over time.

"My main suggestion on format is to have a limited relaxation of parc ferme rules to allow set up changes but not engines, etc.

"If we allow set up changes to suspension, aero balance, etc. drivers who start on the back foot can recover a bit.

"This will help to improve the chances of the teams outside the top 4 who may not have the same simulation capabilities to prepare before an event."

On F1 fan commented on Twitter that the change 'works for you, as a fan it just doesn’t'.

Chandhok responded by adding: "Perhaps we could swap the sessions around so Quali for race is on Saturday morning and Sprint Shootout which is the least valuable of the 4 competitive sessions is on Friday."

