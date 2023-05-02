Leclerc suffers travel NIGHTMARE ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Andrew McLean

There's nothing worse than the prospect of a long trip without any headphones, and it appears F1 drivers feel the same.

Charles Leclerc had to fight to avoid that nightmarish scenario after dropping his AirPods through some decking at Zurich airport.

The Ferrari star alerted followers to the development on his Instagram story, getting down on his hands and knees to try and fish them back out with a pair of tweezers.

He succeeded in grabbing one AirPod back but struggled to pick up the heavier case, which fell back beneath the decking.

Leclerc later updated followers to tell them that he had eventually been successful and could go back to listening to his tunes.

"I made it," he wrote. "I can now listen to my song in peace."

Leclerc: Ferrari maximised Azerbaijan

Leclerc was travelling in a good mood following his impressive performance in Baku. The 25-year-old claimed poles in both the sprint and Grand Prix, taking home 22 points across the weekend.

Charles Leclerc had to fish back his AirPods

"Considering the first three races which we’ve had, scoring six points in three races, this weekend is better – we didn’t have any problems, it was a trouble-free weekend," he said after the race.

"I think when I look back at the weekend I look back at every session and I think we maximised absolutely everything in every single session, so on that we should be happy; on the other hand there is still work to do."

Leclerc will be hoping for another positive weekend in Miami as he looks to build on the success of the last week. The 25-year-old finished second in the Grand Prix last year and would likely take the same result given Red Bull's dominance so far this season.

