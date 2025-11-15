F1 remains in limbo over a key talking point in the sport - whether to make a two-stop race mandatory in the future.

The sport made their first attempt at a mandatory two-stop race at the Monaco Grand Prix this year in a bid to enhance the racing spectacle, but instead was met with negative reviews.

A two-stop race is supposed to create varied strategies, but some have argued that a pit-stop double could in fact lessen the jeopardy during a grand prix.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, said: “We’ve seen plenty of races with one guy on a one-stop and one guy on a two-stop, and then the guy on a one-stop being chased down by the two-stop – but that [would] obviously disappear.

“So I think we need to think very carefully, and we are. I’m sure the F1 Commission will debate it, and I’m sure we’ll come to the right answer.”

No decision on mandatory F1 pit stops

During the final F1 Commission meeting of the year, which was chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and FOM President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, discussions were underway about a mandatory two-stop race.

However, no concrete decisions were made following the meeting in London, with the FIA stating: “A proposal to explore mandatory two-pit stops for grands prix was discussed along with adjustments to tyre specifications, tyre-life limits and the use of three compounds during the race.

“The discussion centred on feedback on analysis and simulations from teams and Pirelli. No changes were presently agreed, but it was agreed that talks on this topic would continue during the 2026 season.”

Alongside the discussion over the mandatory pit stop, changes were made to liveries and F1 drivers numbers for the 2026 season. Drivers will now be allowed to change their numbers, and to prevent excessive carbon fibre on liveries a minimum of 55 per cent of surface area must be covered with paint.

