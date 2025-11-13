F1 champion on the 30mph buzz that feels like 200mph and anyone can try

F1 champion Jenson Button has delivered advice to anyone who wishes to get into racing following his retirement from motorsport at the Bahrain 8 Hours.

The 2009 world champion announced that he would retire from racing at the end of this year, competing in his final World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain where he finished P16.

Alongside his last race, Button answered a Q&A on Instagram where he was asked a range of questions, including how to get into racing, delving into the joys of karting in his answer.

“If you feel that you want to drive something, indoor karting is so much fun,” Button said.

“And it probably goes 30/35 miles an hour, but your bum’s that close to the ground so it feels like 200.”

Button reflects on WEC career

Following a 16-year F1 career, Button turned his attention to other disciplines within motorsport which has most recently culminated in endurance racing.

From 2024 until November this year, Button raced with Team Jota in a full-time capacity, securing his best result in the series at Sao Paulo with a second place finish.

When asked about the difference between driving a WEC car and a F1 car, Button further explained: “First of all you're sharing it.

“So there's a compromise, which most drivers aren’t very good at. But it’s more the systems, they’re so complicated these WEC cars. There’s a lot to work with, and that’s probably the biggest difference.”

The champion further discussed his WEC career and outlined his favourite moment, where he added: “I’d probably say Interlagos.

“It was such a great weekend for the team and what an achievement. A one-two and such a dominant performance as well.”

READ MORE: Hamilton collides with rival as F1 star crashes OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix

Related