F1 champion on the 30mph buzz that feels like 200mph and anyone can try
F1 champion on the 30mph buzz that feels like 200mph and anyone can try
F1 champion Jenson Button has delivered advice to anyone who wishes to get into racing following his retirement from motorsport at the Bahrain 8 Hours.
The 2009 world champion announced that he would retire from racing at the end of this year, competing in his final World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain where he finished P16.
Alongside his last race, Button answered a Q&A on Instagram where he was asked a range of questions, including how to get into racing, delving into the joys of karting in his answer.
“If you feel that you want to drive something, indoor karting is so much fun,” Button said.
“And it probably goes 30/35 miles an hour, but your bum’s that close to the ground so it feels like 200.”
Button reflects on WEC career
Following a 16-year F1 career, Button turned his attention to other disciplines within motorsport which has most recently culminated in endurance racing.
From 2024 until November this year, Button raced with Team Jota in a full-time capacity, securing his best result in the series at Sao Paulo with a second place finish.
When asked about the difference between driving a WEC car and a F1 car, Button further explained: “First of all you're sharing it.
“So there's a compromise, which most drivers aren’t very good at. But it’s more the systems, they’re so complicated these WEC cars. There’s a lot to work with, and that’s probably the biggest difference.”
The champion further discussed his WEC career and outlined his favourite moment, where he added: “I’d probably say Interlagos.
“It was such a great weekend for the team and what an achievement. A one-two and such a dominant performance as well.”
READ MORE: Hamilton collides with rival as F1 star crashes OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
F1 champion on the 30mph buzz that feels like 200mph and anyone can try
- 19 minutes ago
What, already? Red Bull announce F1 car launch date for 2026 season
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari help Hamilton as team confirm contract extension
- 1 hour ago
Guenther Steiner says this F1 star should replace Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari flop
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen would AXE one of McLaren drivers if he was team boss
- 2 hours ago
Italian media DEFEND Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari civil war
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november