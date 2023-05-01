F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix analysis: No fluke as Verstappen beaten FAIR AND SQUARE
Sergio Perez drove a masterful race to win the Azerbaijan GP in Baku on Sunday and he deserves all of the credit.
Yes, the Mexican might have appeared lucky with the timing of that safety car, but Red Bull boxed world champion Max Verstappen when they did only because Sergio was pushing him and had got within his DRS range, which led to his side of the garage inducing the error.
After the first pitstops, it was a dash to the finish on the Hard compound tyre with both drivers pushing each other to the end. It was one of those races where 'Checo' beat Max in equal machinery, no questions asked!
Behind the Red Bulls, Ferrari had a good afternoon as they matched Mercedes and Aston Martin in race pace for the first time in 2023, which is an encouraging sign for the Italian outfit.
Aston Martin's impressive teamwork led them to place both drivers in competitive positions until Lance Stroll made a mistake, which saw him lose out to Lewis Hamilton.
Let's dive into the data to assess the race pace of the top teams, and how the afternoon panned out for each of them.
Stint 1(Medium Tyre)
The top eight in the field were pushing all the time for the first 8-12 laps in which they ran the Mediums. This led to them degrading their tyres earlier than expected, especially the rears.
Verstappen and Hamilton lost out on the safety car timing because Perez and Alonso were pushing them respectively.
Key insights
Stint 2(Hard Tyre)
The second stint was again a dash for the top eight in the field. This can be observed from the continuously decreasing lap time from lap 10 through to 51.
Leclerc hit tyre deg/graining issues in the last 5 laps, which gave Alonso the incentive to push hard in vain for a podium. Meanwhile Stroll eased off as George Russell decided to pit. But for the rest of them, it was a dash to the finish line.
Key insights
