The lawyer of the late, great F1 legend Niki Lauda has slammed the Austrian's widow after legal action was launched on his £88million estate.

Lauda won three world championships in 1975, 1977 and 1984, before retiring in 1985 having raced for the likes of McLaren and Ferrari.

The Austrian later became an executive with the reborn Mercedes works team, working alongside Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff as the outfit dominated the sport in the early hybrid years.

Lauda then unfortunately passed away aged 70 in 2019, following a brief illness.

Away from F1, the Austrian was married to Birgit Wetzinger, with whom he had two children, twins Max and Mia. Wetzinger was Lauda's second wife, and he married her in 2008.

Lauda had reportedly made detailed financial arrangements before his death, and his reported £88million estate has been managed by a private foundation since his death.

Wetzinger began legal action following the passing of Lauda, against that foundation, challenging the arrangements and benefits owed to her.

Now, as court cases continue, Lauda's lawyer and foundation board member Haig Asenbauer has given an interview slamming what he calls Wetzinger's 'absurd claims'.

Lauda's lawyer's statement

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Kurier, Asenbauer said: "My main motivation is to correct things that actually damage Niki's honour.

"Regrettably, we as foundation board members must acknowledge that, based on the lawsuits filed by Birgit Sieberer Lauda [Wetzinger's married name] against the Lauda Private Foundation and its subsidiary, the most absurd claims about Niki Lauda are circulating, claims she in no way deserves.

"Since Niki himself can no longer comment on this, it is our duty to clarify a few things.

"Niki Lauda stipulated that Mia and Max should receive more from the foundation's assets than any other family member," Asenbauer added.

"Furthermore, we hear that Niki Lauda's provisions are 'unfair and not generous'. In fact, in the six years since Niki's death, PSL has already distributed over 30 million euros in cash and in-kind benefits to his family members.

"There are probably very few foundations in Austria that pay out such large sums."

The above publication also reported that Wetzinger had last year achieved victory in court against the Lauda Foundation which saw her recognised as a widow entitled to a compulsory share of the inheritance, roughly 16 per cent of the assets, under Austrian law.

