Red Bull reveal when they will announce driver line-ups
Red Bull have revealed when they will decide their full driver line-ups for next season ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.
With just four rounds left in the 2025 campaign, reigning champion Max Verstappen is the only driver among the Red Bull family to have a confirmed contract for next season.
After much deliberation over his future, the Dutchman reaffirmed his loyalty to the energy drink giants earlier this season, but the identity of his team-mate is yet to be confirmed along with the full driver lineup at junior team Racing Bulls.
With a drivers' championship fight to focus on at the main team, Red Bull principal Laurent Mekies and team advisor Helmut Marko both confirmed after the Mexican GP last time out that their driver decision had been postponed, and now, Alan Permane has given further details about when an announcement can be expected.
When will Red Bull and Racing Bulls decide on 2026 drivers?
Speaking in Friday’s official FIA press conference in Sao Paulo, Racing Bulls boss Permane was asked if the reason his team hadn’t decided their 2026 lineup yet was because of having to factor in next season’s new regulations.
Permane denied this, saying: “No. Not at all. It's nothing to do with the new regulations.
"We are in a very tight battle ourselves, as we talked about. But also, Red Bull are in a very tight battle in their constructors' championship, and we just want to have some stability.
“And that may well go on right until the end of the season. So you may not find out until Monday morning after Abu Dhabi. I don't know exactly when it’ll be, but that’s the reason. It's nothing to do with next year's rules.”
