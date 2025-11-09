A legendary McLaren car steeped in F1 history could be yours... if you have a spare £11million.

Ayrton Senna's 1991 season with the Woking-based outfit saw him claim his third and final world championship title, but it was also the season in which he finally won the Brazilian Grand Prix in front of his adoring home crowd after eight years of trying.

Senna is an all-time great of the sport, having claimed 41 career grands prix victories, and still sitting third on the all-time list of pole positions - above Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen - having picked up 65 in his career.

Unfortunately, Senna sadly passed away aged just 34 after a tragic incident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Now, his 1991 McLaren car is up for auction with RM Sotheby's, having been held by McLaren for over 30 years.

The chassis up for sale is the first MP4/6 chassis, which was tested before the season by Senna himself in February 1991.

McLaren and Senna then went on to achieve great things in the season, and the car was the final V-12-powered, manual gearbox model to win an F1 world championship.

The chassis will be displayed at Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week, on December 2-5, before going up for auction with a price of between £9million - £11million expected to be fetched.

Ayrton Senna races his 1991 McLaren against Nigel Mansell's Williams

Added bonuses for lucky owner

As if owning such a crucial part of F1 history wasn't enough, the buyer of the McLaren 1991 chassis will also be given a few added extras.

The car comes with an official McLaren Certificate of Authenticity, as well as being carefully delivered to the new owner.

On top of this, it will come with all the necessary starting equipment, including the external starter, water tower, remote dash, fuel primer, and engine pre-heater.

Remarkably, this chassis is likely to only go down as the fifth most expensive F1 car auction of all time, with the 1954 Mercedes W196R Streamliner currently leading that list having been sold for a whopping £42.7million.

