Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by FIA race stewards at the Brazilian Grand Prix, after an alleged yellow flag infringement.

An error from Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc meant that Hamilton was not able to get himself out of SQ2 during sprint qualifying, with Leclerc's spin causing double-waved yellow flags.

And in a potential double whammy for Hamilton, he is also now being investigated for allegedly failing to slow under yellow flag conditions.

Hamilton was hoping to get round to the line to start a flying lap at the time, having been sat in the drop zone in SQ2.

Any punishment that Hamilton is given after going to see the stewards will be for the sprint race, and not for the main race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Live on air, Sky Sports F1's David Croft said of the incident: "It did sound to me Martin that he accelerated past Charles Leclerc. Now, it was a double-waved yellow which means you abandon your lap, you prepare to stop, Lewis was trying to get to the line in time to start his final flying lap and it sounded like he was putting his foot down and trying to get to the line instead of abandoning that lap."

In his response, Martin Brundle said: "If he went past the car Harry Flatters, absolutely full beans, he'll have some answering to do."

Hamilton's nightmare run continues

Hamilton has had to deal with penalties in three of the last five grands prix weekends, and that has hampered him as he goes in pursuit of a first Ferrari podium before the end of the season.

This particular alleged infringement would only impact his ability to score points in the sprint race, something that would be very hard to do from 11th anyway.

Still, it's a blow to Ferrari who are desperately trying to cling on to that second spot in the constructors' championship, with Mercedes and Red Bull challenging them hard with four race weekends remaining.

Hamilton was disappointed with his inability to get out of SQ2, claiming over team radio: "Yeah, every time mate."

The 40-year-old will face a trip to the stewards' room following the conclusion of sprint qualifying.

