Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has criticised Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s partnership labelling it a ‘financial marketing project’.

With four rounds remaining of the 2025 F1 season, Hamilton is running out time to score his first podium with Ferrari and is in danger of going a whole season without a podium in F1 - the first time this will have happened in his career.

While the US and Mexican grands prix demonstrated some improvement from Hamilton, at least in qualifying pace, the champion will certainly not reflect fondly on this season.

Hamilton himself has hope in his abilities and the Ferrari project long-term, but others are less confident on what the future holds for the seven-time world title holder.

Has Hamilton’s Ferrari move been a failure?

Speaking to German language publication RTL/ntv and sport.de, Ecclestone branded the season a failure for Hamilton.

"Everything is slipping through his fingers there. He wanted to become world champion and is now surprised that he can't," he said.

Ecclestone also felt it necessary to add that Hamilton may be "one of the best of the last ten years, but not the best."

The former boss even went as far to brand Hamilton’s Ferrari signing as 'a financial marketing project', and waded in on what Hamilton’s future entails.

"I believe that in the future he will do more with fashion,” Ecclestone concluded.

Despite Ecclestone's prediction, Hamilton will not leave F1 without a fight and the regulation changes in 2026 could offer the champion the perfect opportunity to change the narrative surrounding his Ferrari career.

