Ted Kravitz commentates on pitlane action

Will Ted Kravitz be at the Brazilian Grand Prix after Sky F1 absence?

Kerry Violet
Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz was absent from the UK broadcaster’s F1 coverage last time out in Mexico City, but will he return for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix?

The stars of the grid and the paddock's media will return to Sao Paulo for the penultimate sprint weekend of the season, where fans will be treated to two races at Interlagos.

That means twice the amount of the competitive action with the weekend getting underway with just one practice session ahead of Friday's sprint qualifying.

Saturday will then kick off with the 100km race before qualifying for the main event on Sunday.

The jam-packed schedule also means that fans of Kravitz's famous magazine show 'Ted's Notebook' can look forward to extra coverage as the quirky presenter returns this weekend.

Ted's Notebook return confirmed for Brazilian GP

During his last appearance with the Sky F1 team at the US GP last month, Kravitz disappointed viewers by confirming that he would not be present for the Mexican GP.

He did however also reveal that his week away from the F1 circus in October would be his last absence of the season, signing off his Austin Notebook saying: "I won't be there [in Mexico City], it's my last race not on site this year, so the Notebook will return at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the beginning of November."

After his Sky F1 absence last time out, Kravitz will return for Ted's Sprint Notebook on Saturday, November 8, after the first race of the weekend.

The 51-year-old will then break down all the action from Saturday's grand prix qualifying later that evening, before hosting a third and final scheduled Notebook on Sunday, November 9, after the Brazilian GP.

When is Ted's Notebook on Sky F1 for the 2025 Brazilian GP?

Here is the full schedule for Ted's Notebook coverage at this weekend's Brazilian GP (all times GMT):

Day Time Edition
Saturday, November 8 3:30pm Ted's Sprint Notebook
Saturday, November 8 8pm Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday, November 9 8pm Ted's Notebook

All editions of Ted's Notebook are repeated on Sky F1 throughout the weekend and should later be uploaded to their official YouTube channel.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

