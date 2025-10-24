Why is Ted Kravitz absent from the Mexican Grand Prix?

Much-loved Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz will not be present at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 heads to Mexico City for the 20th round of what has been a thrilling 2025 season, with three drivers still battling for championship success with five race weekends remaining.

But while enjoying the fierce battle on-track between Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri this weekend, F1 fans in the UK will have to do without Kravitz, who will not be presenting his vastly popular Notebook show.

Ted's Notebook has become a real highlight of race weekends that the Brit is present at, but in line with Sky Sports F1's usual pundit rotation throughout the long 24-race calendar, Kravitz will be missing at the Mexican GP.

Kravitz confirmed the news to his fans at the end of last weekend's United States GP Notebook show, but in better news, the Brit also confirmed that he will be at all of the four remaining race weekends after Mexico.

"I won't be there, it's my last race not on site this year, so the Notebook will return at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the beginning of November," Kravitz confirmed. "But join Simon [Lazenby] and everyone for the Mexican Grand Prix next weekend."

To finish the show, Kravitz later said: "Notebook will be back in Brazil, but join us for the Mexican Grand Prix next weekend. Thanks very much for watching everybody, goodnight and I’ll see you in a few weeks time, but we’ll be back in Mexico next week."

Will Ted's Notebook be on this weekend?

With Kravitz absent from the paddock, Ted's Notebook will not be on during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

But his pitlane duties will be picked up, normally by either Karun Chandhok or Bernie Collins, ensuring Sky Sports F1 minimise disruption to their coverage of the grand prix.

So still expect to hear updates on certain issues for drivers and teams, and be kept up to date during the race with the plethora of strategy options available to each team.

In the commentary booth, both Martin Brundle and David Croft will be present to provide fans with their wealth of knowledge throughout the competitive sessions in Mexico City.

