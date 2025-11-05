Lewis Hamilton reveals heartbreaking scene that greeted him at home after Roscoe death

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has shared the heartbreaking scene that greeted him when he returned home after the death of his beloved dog Roscoe earlier this year.

The seven-time champion is currently on a mission to secure his first grand prix podium with Ferrari after suffering with his new team so far in 2025, and the 40-year-old's challenges on track have continued to build as the season nears its end.

And just when things perhaps felt like they couldn't get any worse for the sporting legend, he sadly lost one of his most loyal supporters, English Bulldog Roscoe Hamilton.

Back in September, Hamilton shared via social media that his trusty companion had been hospitalised after developing pneumonia again, struggling to breathe as a result.

After sharing the stressful few days with the world, Hamilton then revealed what he described as 'one of the most painful' experiences he had ever had to endure, announcing that he had made the heartbreaking decision to put his dog to sleep.

Hamilton wrote: "He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms." Roscoe was 12 years old.

Hamilton on Roscoe: 'He's still a big part of my life'

With the 2025 F1 season still rumbling on, the British star has had little time to deal with the sad loss of his pet, and in a clip shared via social media, he has shed light on just how tricky he found it returning home for the first time after Roscoe's passing.

Red Flags podcast host Brian Muller spoke to Hamilton in Austin, where the duo discussed the champion's love of animals.

Naturally, the conversation quickly moved on to Hamilton's recent loss of his own pet, Roscoe, with Muller giving Hamilton his condolences for the tragic loss.

“Well he’s still a big part of my life. He’s in everything!" Hamilton said, gesturing towards the Rodeo Roscoe cartoon t-shirt in the Plus 44 pop-up shop.

The champion then shared the painfully sad moment he first returned home without Roscoe, adding: "It was difficult when I got home because I’ve got his dog toys everywhere, his bed’s everywhere, and I can’t ever get rid of that stuff, you know? So he’ll always be a big part of my life.”

