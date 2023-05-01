Team boss predicts Formula 1 RETURN for ex-Ferrari chief

Harry Smith

Monday 1 May 2023 16:57

Guenther Steiner has provided an update on Mattia Binotto's potential F1 return with the Italian currently on gardening leave after departing from Ferrari over the winter.

Binotto left his role as Ferrari team principal in the wake of the 2022 F1 season, following a dismal second half of the season in which the Italian team lost sight of championship rivals Red Bull.

The Scuderia started the season with a bang, securing a 1-2 in Bahrain, but they were well-beaten in the development race, while a series of strategy blunders saw them lose even more ground.

At the end of the season, Ferrari only just managed to keep their noses in front of Mercedes in the constructor standings, leading to Binotto's departure.

Binotto return on the cards

"He worked at Ferrari for a long time, I think 28 years," Steiner said in an interview with Mirror Sport.

"It was his first job there and he was never anywhere else, so obviously when you get hit with this, it's difficult.

Mattia Binotto failed to deliver on the potential of the F1-75 in 2022

"But I think he's moved on from it and is looking forward to his future.

"I don't know what he's working on but, for sure, there will be opportunities for him. If you ask me, yes. Don't ask me where, when and why! But I think yes."

