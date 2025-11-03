Aston Martin looking to copy Mercedes and Red Bull

Aston Martin F1 team principal Andy Cowell has suggested that the team are planning to copy the recent successes of Mercedes and Red Bull in the sport.

The Silverstone-based outfit are full of ambition ahead of new regulations sweeping into F1 for the 2026 season, and have invested lots of time and money into giving two-time champion Fernando Alonso a car in which he can challenge further up the grid in the future.

They recently opened a new state-of-the-art facility near Silverstone, while also recruiting some key names from bigger teams like Enrico Cardile from Ferrari, and design legend Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

Newey-designed cars have claimed 25 world championships across the years, and most recently, the Brit was involved in Red Bull's era of dominance between 2022 until 2024.

Now, team principal Cowell has explained how Aston Martin are going to go from being seventh in the constructors' standings to world champions, and how their goal is not just to win one championship, but to emulate the recent long periods of success achieved by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014 and 2021, with the Brackley outfit helping Lewis Hamilton to claim six drivers' championships in that time too.

"Honesty and don't overpromise and make sure we've got a single focus," Cowell told the Aston Martin YouTube channel when asked about how they will deliver success.

"The race car. It all comes back to the race car.

"So what are we all going to do for the race car? Set big, big goals. Set goals that everybody thinks are impossible, but then make it possible and that's teamwork.

"The vision to get to the top and then staying at the top, coming up with those tough targets, 'BHAGs' I like to call them [Big Hairy Audacious Goal].

"To win multiple championships, back-to-back. That's what we're striving to do and yes, it will happen."

Can Alonso finish career with a flurry?

Alonso is now 44 years of age, and will be staying in the sport until at least the end of the 2026 season.

His last world championship title came all the way back in 2006, while his last race victory was in 2013 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Spaniard holds the all-time record for the number of grands prix that he has competed in, and Alonso has even hinted recently that he may sign a new contract to keep him in the sport beyond 2026.

He revealed that it will be much easier to retire if Aston Martin give him a car capable of challenging for podiums and race wins next year, but that if they're still running further down the order, then he may carry on for longer.

Aston Martin are motivated by the desire to try and help Alonso finally claim his 33rd career race victory, or even challenge for a third world championship title.

READ MORE: Russell to Ferrari? How Verstappen could decide Hamilton's future

Related