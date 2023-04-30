Ocon fires FIA warning after narrowly avoiding 'BIG DISASTER' in Baku

Dan Davis

Esteban Ocon has said that F1 came terrifyingly close to a pitlane disaster in Azerbaijan, after he narrowly avoided driving into a group of people.

The FIA were quick to launch an investigation into the disturbing incident after summoning their own representatives to face the stewards, with Ocon having been forced to weave down the entrance to the pits and hit his brakes.

Photographers and other paddock personnel had begun to assemble for the podium celebrations, seemingly forgetting Ocon had failed to make his first pitstop. Had the Alpine driver instead stayed on track, he would have been disqualified.

Ocon initially held out for a last-gasp safety car while running in the top 10 but the premature stop did not arrive, forcing him into the pits to satisfy the rulebook.

And the 26-year-old, apparently unaware of the unusual situation, then scrambled to prevent a collision with the individuals in his way. Worrying replays on the TV broadcast showed Ocon passing through by just a matter of feet.

Ocon: 'Could have been a big, big one'

"I'm arriving at 300km/h, breaking very late, and I see the barriers, I see the people around. This is crazy," Ocon said after the race.

"Could have been a big, big one today. This is definitely something that needs to be discussed. It's something we don't want to see."

Asked how close he came to making contact, Ocon added: "I had to lift off. I had to back off.

"I would not have liked to be the one in the middle there, I have to say, at the speed that we are arriving there, especially so close to the line. If I missed the braking point, it's a big disaster.

"We can't wait for anything, it's clear. You need to wait until all the cars are past the checkered flag, and ensure there is no racing in the pit lane any more until you start prepping the podium. It's not a mystery, it's very simple.

"We don't want to see these things happening. I'm sure the FIA has seen it and they will take action. If they don't take action, I will go and speak to them."

