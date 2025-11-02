You know there’s two F1 drivers that I look at each race weekend and think ‘yes, they’re dead ringers for each other’. Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

I mean actually, they are incredibly similar, right? Both have that lost, deadpan stare after their team-mate has annihilated them in a race. They are both well spoken, calm individuals. They’ve both been to Australia...

Okay, you’ve rumbled me! I don’t actually believe Piastri and Hamilton are alike. Who could? One sweeps into the paddock every weekend with effortless style, while the other looks like an awkward teenager at a Mathletics final (I’ll let you decide which is which).

But one F1 fan’s mum apparently couldn't tell the difference between the pair as TikTok user @norajooo shared the brilliant exchange with their mum on social media, which was captioned in line with a recent trend: “Sometimes you’ve just got to read your mom’s texts and go on about your day.”

The text exchange that then followed was about as typical from a mum as you can get. A strange, but entirely plausible question, started the messages from the mum, asking: “Who did we meet at Temu?”

A little vague yes, but mothers are often too busy to add every single little detail. Give them a break! Naturally, @norajooo then asked for further clarity, and that was when the responses became even more unhinged.

The messages read as follows:

“In Las Vegas."

“Louis Hamilton?”

“Your driver?”

Louis Hamilton is the new Oscar Piastri

A simple Frenchification of Lewis Hamilton’s name could have been forgiven…if the fan had met him in the first place! No, instead the fan’s mum was tangled in a case of mistaken identity.

In the last slide of the TikTok, the fan shared a picture of her meeting Piastri at a Tumi luggage event, alongside the caption: “Anyways this was me with Louis Hamilton at Temu.”

I can relate to @norajoo. On many occasions, I have been on the receiving end of some strange, inaccurate request from my mum. My favourite typo of last week was: “Has she drained the abbess?”

I’ll let you join the dots about what is going on in my life at the moment.

It's not just daughters of boomers, like me, that could resonate with the TikTok, with Lewis Hamilton himself gracing the comments section, with the simple but effective comment: “Real.”

Of course fans in the comments loved his response, with one even referring to his penalty at the Mexican GP as a reason for his social media presence, writing: “Lewis doomscrolling like the rest of us after THAT weekend.”

It's good to know that despite how bleak things might appear on the race track, Hamilton can always count on his fans – and mums – to lift his spirits.

