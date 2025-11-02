F1 legend Daniel Ricciardo has shared footage from his latest outing with Ford where the Aussie got back behind the wheel in an off-road car.

Ricciardo was announced as Ford’s Global Racing Ambassador this year, which will see him work closely with the American manufacturer and their Raptor brand.

Following his Racing Bulls exit at the 2024 Singapore GP, Ricciardo also announced his decision to retire from full-time racing and instead has now focused on his various partnerships.

As part of his new role, Ricciardo announced he would also be joining the Raptor community at the Raptor Rally in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where he recently shared a highlights reel of the day on Instagram.

Ricciardo goes wild at huge Ford event

In a recent social media post, Ricciardo shared a high octane video from the event, where the Aussie figuratively let his hair down and went crazy on the desert rally course in a Ford Raptor.

Having never attempted this style of driving before, Ricciardo got behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor and giggled with delight as he made his way around the course, finally showing off his famous smile again after F1 fans were deprived of it during his final season in the sport.

As is customary with most rally drivers, Ricciardo went airborne on several occasions in the Red Bull branded Raptor, and showed that he's still got it where racing is concerned.

Following his stint out on track, Ricciardo took the opportunity to greet the fans who had gathered to watch him at the event and capture some memorable pictures in the golden Arizona sunset.

Ricciardo wrote on Instagram: “Magnificent madness. No other way to describe Raptor Rally. First of many great memories with Ford Racing.”

