Fernando Alonso suggests FIA stewards turning a blind eye after F1 penalty chaos

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has hinted that the FIA’s stewards are turning a blind eye to first lap incidents as he reflected on their decision making at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mexican GP got off to a chaotic start when the top four cars went into the first corner four-wide, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both leaving the track.

Leclerc and Verstappen then emerged ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton respectively, but promptly returned the positions that were obtained by leaving the track.

The stewards did not give either driver a penalty, likely because of the nature of the first lap and the run down into Turn 1, and because they quickly restored the positions back to Norris and Hamilton.

However, the FIA stewards' decision making has been called into question in the week following the Mexican GP, with some drivers and pundits surprised that Verstappen and Leclerc were not given a penalty.

Alonso against lap one decision at Mexican GP

Amongst these who were surprised, was Alonso, who missed out at the Mexican GP after he retired on lap 34 with a brake issue.

Speaking to the media after the race, Alonso reflected on the race and suggested that the stewards had started to turn a blind eye to first lap incidents.

“The start was good, I think we made some places, we were aggressive into Turn 1, everything was looking good but I think a couple of cars went just straight in Turn 2 and 3 and they rejoined like three or four cars in front of me,” Alonso said.

“Little bit unfair I would say, it’s the second time in a row that first lap, first corner, the FIA is looking to the other side so lesson learned.”

One of the drivers to be given a penalty was Lewis Hamilton, who left the track and gained a lasting advantage at Turn 4 on lap six, which earnt him a 10-second time penalty.

In contrast to Verstappen and Leclerc on lap one, Hamilton in fact pulled out a significant chunk of time to the Dutchman on lap six and did not give the position back, which resulted in the slam dunk penalty.

