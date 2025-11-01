What's the biggest power move you can make on Halloween? Is it picking a costume that nobody else will get? Is it just wanging a pumpkin on your head and calling it a day? Is it eschewing the idea of wearing a costume at all?

We have a new contender courtesy of Yuki Tsunoda, and it's dressing up as a defanged version of your own biggest fear.

We're making a few assumptions here, of course, the biggest one of the lot being that Tsunoda's biggest fear is 'one of the Racing Bulls drivers who could unseat him at Red Bull in just a few weeks time'. But it's probably that.

The defanged version of that fear, it turns out, is dressing up as the version of Liam Lawson who donned a cowboy getup on Sky Sports in Austin and started strumming away on a guitar.

Tis the season to be spooky

While there's still some latent terror inherent in anyone being at a party with a guitar (and if you're reading this and thinking 'ah, but not me though, I can actually play' – yes, you, doubly so for being smug about it. You're in your 30s, you do not need a guitar as a crutch in social situations, we're past this), Lawson looked reasonably harmless in his cowboy getup and Tsunoda doubly so.

(Another petty gripe about Halloween: apparently trick or treating is back as a 'thing' this year, which is sweet, but if kids are old enough not to need supervising when they go around the houses in the neighbourhood then they're too old to trick or treat. The next time I unexpectedly open my front door to a masked lad almost as tall as me, I will assume I'm about to be robbed. What do you mean 'I'd rather a bottle of WKD than a fun-size Twix'? Get a job)

We'll add more F1 driver costumes in here through the day as we see them, because that seems like a fun time for everyone.

Anyway, as Tsunoda said on his Instagram story: Happy Halloween, ya'll.

Image credit: @yukitsunoda0511 on Instagram

