Lewis Hamilton preaches work/life balance after F1 distraction accusations
Lewis Hamilton preaches work/life balance after F1 distraction accusations
Lewis Hamilton has long-been criticised for his interests outside of F1, but the champion insists this balance is crucial, not just for himself, but for everyone.
Seven world titles. 105 grand prix victories. 104 pole positions. Hamilton boasts such an impressive motorsport CV, you wouldn’t think he needs to achieve anything else.
However, Hamilton has been one of the few F1 figures to transcend the sport and dominate popular culture, extending his influence to fashion, film and production.
This year alone, Hamilton has added Met Gala co-chair to his resume and a production credit via the movie F1, which has grossed $629.5 million worldwide.
Before this, and throughout his title winning years at Mercedes, Hamilton also launched his own clothing line with designer Tommy Hilfiger and co-founded a vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger.
Hamilton shrugs off negative perception
During his career at Mercedes, F1 champion and team executive Niki Lauda tried to convince boss Toto Wolff to ban Hamilton from attending fashion parties, and somewhat disapproved of his activities outside of racing.
Hamilton’s interests outside of F1 have often been labelled as a distraction, and in a recent conversation with Ferrari Magazine, the champion was asked if he had anything to say to those who suggest this.
The Brit insisted his interest in fashion, film and music was not a hindrance to his F1 success, but a way to install a work/life balance that also keeps him inspired.
“It’s not a question of distraction. Everyone can get distracted, one way or another,” Hamilton explained.
“It’s about how you decide to deploy your energy and create a sense of balance. You’ve got to have a creative balance, you can’t just work every hour of your life because you’ll be miserable.
“How do you find things that inspire you and keep you uplifted? Tapping into your creativity is one way.”
READ MORE: Russell to Ferrari? How Verstappen could decide Hamilton's future
Related
Latest News
Abbi Pulling shares ‘pressure’ concerns as new world championship challenge announced
- 58 minutes ago
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Start time, TV channel and free live stream
- 1 hour ago
The best F1 drivers ROBBED of being champion and Felipe Massa is one of them
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's rocky relationship with F1 legend revealed
- 3 hours ago
McLaren's 2026 F1 car goes on sale for £9MILLION...but there's a catch
- Today 11:49
Lewis Hamilton preaches work/life balance after F1 distraction accusations
- Today 10:56
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october