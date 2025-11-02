Lewis Hamilton has long-been criticised for his interests outside of F1, but the champion insists this balance is crucial, not just for himself, but for everyone.

Seven world titles. 105 grand prix victories. 104 pole positions. Hamilton boasts such an impressive motorsport CV, you wouldn’t think he needs to achieve anything else.

However, Hamilton has been one of the few F1 figures to transcend the sport and dominate popular culture, extending his influence to fashion, film and production.

This year alone, Hamilton has added Met Gala co-chair to his resume and a production credit via the movie F1, which has grossed $629.5 million worldwide.

Before this, and throughout his title winning years at Mercedes, Hamilton also launched his own clothing line with designer Tommy Hilfiger and co-founded a vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger.

Hamilton shrugs off negative perception

During his career at Mercedes, F1 champion and team executive Niki Lauda tried to convince boss Toto Wolff to ban Hamilton from attending fashion parties, and somewhat disapproved of his activities outside of racing.

Hamilton’s interests outside of F1 have often been labelled as a distraction, and in a recent conversation with Ferrari Magazine, the champion was asked if he had anything to say to those who suggest this.

The Brit insisted his interest in fashion, film and music was not a hindrance to his F1 success, but a way to install a work/life balance that also keeps him inspired.

“It’s not a question of distraction. Everyone can get distracted, one way or another,” Hamilton explained.

“It’s about how you decide to deploy your energy and create a sense of balance. You’ve got to have a creative balance, you can’t just work every hour of your life because you’ll be miserable.

“How do you find things that inspire you and keep you uplifted? Tapping into your creativity is one way.”

