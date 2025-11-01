When Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this year it wasn't supposed to be like this, this was meant to be his journey back to being an F1 world champion in the most fairytale way possible.

The story was there - Hamilton winning a record eighth title with Ferrari, the ultimate F1 team, and the place where the previous record holder Michael Schumacher achieved his seventh title.

But we are nearly one year into Hamilton's Ferrari project and while I won't go hyperbole on it and claim it as a disastrous season, it's really been rather a let down.

Yes, yes - we had Hamilton's sprint victory in China. But the meat and potatoes are the grands prix and not only has Hamilton failed to launch a title charge, he hasn't won a grand prix and worst of all, he hasn't even got a podium to his name.

So damning is that last stat that he now has the record for being the Ferrari driver having to wait the longest for his first podium. Didier Pironi had the record in 1982 with 18 non-top three finishes before winning the San Marino Grand Prix.

Hamilton is already at 20 and the car can't be used as an excuse given his team-mate Charles Leclerc has seven podiums this season, including second place at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton would argue he hasn't been far away and that he does have four fourth places finishes. To that we'll 'tell you that you're close but no cigar' Lewis, as Millencolin would say.

Good news though for Hamilton is there is still time to land his first Ferrari podium of the season and stop him from going a whole calendar year without a podium for the first time in his career. Have your say on where he can break his duck in our GPFans poll at the bottom of the page.

Brazilian Grand Prix

The scene of so many Hamilton highs, but lows too. No one will forget his 2008 title win or his drive from the back over a weekend to win the race in 2021 right in the heat of a title battle with Max Verstappen.

But Interlagos is a weird place for Lewis. It's also the scene of his 2007 title failure, him coming second best to Mercedes team-mate George Russell in 2022 and he only finished 10th last year. He has the speed but can he unlock it on race day?

Podium chances: 6/10

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's last F1 podium came at Vegas in 2024

If Interlagos is a failure than we are down to three races and when risks may have to be taken, so what better venue for Hamilton to try and roll a double six than the gambling capital of the world Las Vegas.

This is Hamilton's best, and realistically his only chance without McLaren and Red Bull failures, of a Ferrari podium. He seems to like the circuit after he finished second last season (his most recent podium) and even if Ferrari don't have the pace, then the safety car could come into play. Whether it's for a crash or a dislodged drain cover at the Vegas street track, maybe the small ball lands on red and Hamilton can bask in his winnings on the podium.

Podium chances: 8/10

Qatar Grand Prix

Ok, so the small ball landed on black. Next up it's Qatar for Hamilton and while he won the inaugural race in 2021 his returns have been entirely forgettable. He retired in 2023 while finishing 12th last year. Even if Hamilton has the pace around Lusail, he certainly doesn't have the luck.

Podium chances: 3/10

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Once again for Hamilton it could all come down to Abu Dhabi, the home of title joy in 2014 but utter title misery and despair in 2016 and 2021. But let's not dwell too much on results with those last two. On those night he was supremely quick.

Even last year on his way to fourth he surged through the pack to pass team-mate Russell on the final lap. This is not a track the Brit struggles with and if the F1 title is already decided by this point, maybe he can take advantage of some drivers just going through the motions.

Podium chances 7/10

