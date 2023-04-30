Nyck de Vries suffers ANOTHER shunt at Azerbaijan GP

Harry Smith

Sunday 30 April 2023 13:27 - Updated: 13:33

Nyck de Vries' miserable Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend worsened on Sunday after he collided with the wall on lap 11, bringing out the safety car.

The Dutch driver had his fair share of incidents during Saturday's sessions, causing a red flag during qualifying following a major shunt.

De Vries' retirement will compound a difficult weekend for AlphaTauri after Tsunoda failed to finish Saturday's sprint race.

De Vries' dismay

De Vries has suffered a difficult start to life as a full-time F1 driver.

The 28-year-old impressed the whole paddock on his F1 debut for Williams last season when standing in for Alex Albon in Monza, but has failed to impress since joining the grid on a full-time basis.

De Vries will want to forget his Azerbaijan Grand Prix experience

De Vries is one of just two drivers yet to score points this season and found himself at the centre of multiple incidents throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

His involvement in Sunday's race came to an end following an unforced error on lap 11.

READ MORE: Nyck de Vries causes qualifying RED FLAG with major shunt