Ferrari F1 star announces plans to start a family
A Ferrari star has given a rare insight into his personal life and desire to start a family while still chasing an F1 world title.
While Lewis Hamilton is not publicly in a relationship, his team-mate Charles Leclerc is frequently seen with partner Alexandra Saint Mleux, who has been a notable presence in the paddock the past two years.
The pair made their relationship public in 2023, where they were spotted at Wimbledon together alongside Pierre Gasly and his partner Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes.
Since then, Saint Mleux has upped her presence in the paddock, with race weekends becoming an arena for the influencer to showcase her lavish and enviable style - and of course act as a playground for pet dog Leo Leclerc.
According to Le Journal de Femmes, Leclerc is considering starting a family but isn’t planning to wait until his retirement from F1.
"I have more personal aspirations, like starting a family, which I can achieve by continuing to chase the world title," he declared.
Leclerc announces family plans
Leclerc's brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc recently married in Italy to his partner Charlotte di Pietro in a lavish ceremony.
Leclerc and Saint Mleux were in attendance, with the influencer part of di Pietro’s bridal party, as the ceremony took place at the Basilica of Santa Croce, in Lecce.
Unfortunately however, details of the wedding were leaked beforehand and a swarm of Ferrari fans flocked to take pictures of Leclerc and Saint Mleux in the intimate family celebrations.
While Leclerc made no public statement on the intrusion, the lack of boundaries drew the ire of some fans on social media, who defended the couple and the family's right to privacy.
