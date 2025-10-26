Why is Martin Brundle absent from the F1 Mexican Grand Prix?

F1 legend Martin Brundle will not be present at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, as fans are set to miss his legendary punditry and iconic grid walk.

With just five rounds to go in this year's hectic 24-race calendar, Brundle will be enjoying a week off as part of his new agreement with Sky that means he is only contracted to work 16 race weekends in 2025.

This is not the first grand prix Brundle has missed this season and ahead of his scheduled absence with the UK broadcaster at the Emilia Romagna GP back in May, the Mirror reported: "The 16-race limit is part of the new contract Brundle recently agreed with Sky, who have been trimming costs amid F1's bloated schedule."

Brundle was absent across the entirety of Sky F1's Friday and Saturday live broadcasts in Mexico City, with Karun Chandhok, David Croft and Jacques Villeneuve in the commentary box on Friday, and Williams junior Luke Browning paid the team a visit in the booth for FP3 on Saturday.

Who will replace F1 legend Martin Brundle on Sky Sports?

Sky F1's lineup works on a revolving basis meaning that fans shouldn't expect Brundle or any of his Sky Sports colleagues to be present at every race weekend.

Whilst the team often replace Crofty with fellow commentator Harry Benjamin when needed, Brundle does not have a set replacement.

As a result, this Sunday's grid walk at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is likely to be carried out by a handful of Sky's presenters instead.

So far at the Mexican track, Sky have provided coverage of all the action with the help of 1997 champion Villeneuve, Jamie Chadwick, Simon Lazenby, and Bernie Collins, although fan favourite Ted Kravitz will also be absent, as will his popular Notebook segments.

Speaking at last weekend's US GP, Kravitz delivered a farewell to viewers of Ted's Notebook before taking his eighth and final scheduled absence of the campaign, saying: "I won't be there, it's my last race not on site this year, so the Notebook will return at the Brazilian Grand Prix."

