Ferrari star announces 2026 switch as return to former team confirmed

Ferrari have announced a return to a former team for one of their hottest driver prospects for the 2026 season.

As F1 gears up for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, there will be plenty of rookies taking to the track for FP1 as almost every team have opted to fulfil one of their four mandatory rookie driver swaps for 2025.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will step out of his SF-25 during the first practice session of the weekend to make way for Antonio Fuoco, for the Scuderia's third rookie driver swap of the year.

Ferrari Driver Academy star Dino Beganovic completed both of the team's first two rookie swaps of the year when the 21-year-old stepped into Charles Leclerc's car.

And just as his own F2 season is drawing to a close, it has been announced that Beganovic will be moving back to his former F2 team for next year's campaign.

Beganovic to reunite with DAMS Lucas Oil for 2026 F2 move

The Swiss racer will continue his F2 journey next season in his second full-time campaign in the feeder series, but will not progress with current team Hitech TGR.

In this year's championship, Beganovic picked up his maiden sprint race win in Baku and with just two rounds left, is eighth in the drivers' standings.

But ahead of the final two race weekends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Ferrari confirmed via social media that their academy driver would be moving to DAMS for 2026.

The F2 star previously drove for the French team at the end of 2024, where he achieved his first podium in only his third appearance in the category at the season finale.

Ahead of completing his first full season with Hitech, the F1 hopeful announced the return to his former team, saying in an official statement: "I’m extremely happy to return to DAMS for another season in Formula 2. I felt an instant connection with the team last year - both on a professional and human level - and we showed great potential together, including a podium in Abu Dhabi.

"I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me, and for the continued support from the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. The goal now is to build on the progress we’ve made and fight consistently at the front."

DAMS Lucas Oil Team Owner Charles Pic added: "We were impressed by Dino’s maturity and professionalism during his first outings with us. His work ethic, technical understanding and consistency perfectly match the values of our team. We’re thrilled to welcome him back for this next step in his career, and we’re confident we can achieve great things together."

Next year's F2 championship will begin in Australia on the weekend of March 6-8.

