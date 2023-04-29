Lauren Sneath

Saturday 29 April 2023 16:00 - Updated: 16:00

Yuki Tsunoda's hopes of gaining crucial points in the Azerbaijan sprint race were dashed after he crashed into the wall at turn 13, losing his right rear tyre.

After starting the race in 16th position, Tsunoda seemed to avoid a tangle during the opening seconds of the race but fell foul of Turn 13, which is generally a low-risk left-hander.

Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok commented that the AlphaTauri driver seemed to 'understeer into the wall'.

Tsunoda's lone tyre rolled down towards turn 15, and a virtual safety car was deployed to remove the tyre and the debris left on the track from his wheel rim.

The team attempted to get Tsunoda back out on the track, replacing his nose and the wheel, but the car was soon retired under a full safety car before racing resumed.

AlphaTauri will be investigated over the incident following the conclusion of the 17-lap Sprint.

READ MORE: F1 sprint races: How do they work and what are the changes for 2023?