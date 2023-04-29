Struggling Sainz 'clearly lacking' and targeting Baku damage limitation

Dan Davis

Carlos Sainz has conceded he is "clearly lacking" and restricted to damage limitation in Baku after struggling to get to grips with his Ferrari in Azerbaijan.

Sainz will line up fourth on the grid for Sunday's race, behind pole sitter Charles Leclerc and the two Red Bulls. Before that, he will start from fifth in Saturday's Sprint after enduring a frustrating SQ3 session.

Adding to his problems, the Spaniard was hindered on his final lap in the Sprint Shootout by yellow flags that were being waved after team-mate Leclerc had hit the Turn 5 barriers.

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Sprint in Baku

Sainz: "I'm struggling to put laps together"

"I don't think I cost us much, maybe a position or so with George," said Sainz.

"Nothing new today. I kept struggling with the car, kept struggling with my feeling, kept struggling with the brakes. Really lacking this weekend.

"It's a bit of a damage limitation this weekend for me because I'm clearly not feeling at home. I'm struggling to put laps together."

Sainz also took aim at the restrictive nature of the Sprint format, with set up changes not permitted beyond first practice on Friday morning.

"There's no time to change the car and also no time to put together some changes with this format," he added. "I'm just clearly lacking.

"The compromise of this format is that if there is something wrong or there is a direction that is not working, we don't have time to change it. A bit of damage limitation but clearly we will go after this weekend to try and find out what's going on."

