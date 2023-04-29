Sergio Perez READY to race ahead of Baku street shootout

Jay Winter

Saturday 29 April 2023 10:27

Sergio Perez believes he can come back in Baku after failing to qualify on the front row for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican expressed his disappointment after qualifying third behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and his Red Bull team-mate, Max Verstappen on Friday.

Drama is never in short supply on the streets of the Azeri capital and the exciting nature of racing at this circuit is something Checo is taking as a positive heading into the weekend.

"I mean, if there is a circuit where you can race, it’s definitely here," he said, after the session.

Despite navigating through a challenging Q1 session, where there were multiple red flags, Perez was not able to secure the pole position. The Mexican driver admitted that he didn't get the most out of his RB19.

"I'm a bit disappointed to be sitting P3 because there was more in it. My lap wasn't that clean," Perez said during his post-qualifying interview.

Perez clocked a 1:40.495 to secure P3 in Baku

Not shocked by Ferrari speed

The Mexican wasn't surprised by Charles Lecerlc's pole position lap, saying that Red Bull were well aware of Ferrari's strength around the streets of Baku.

"We knew that they were going to be very strong and very efficient," said Perez. "We knew coming here that the Ferrari was going to be the biggest threat to us. I think Charles has done a tremendous lap."

Red Bull will need to put a pin in their race strategy for the Grand Prix on Sunday as F1 looks forward to the first sprint shootout of the 2023 season.

