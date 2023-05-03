Horner explains why Verstappen is the TYSON FURY of F1

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen has a similar 'killer instinct' as boxing champ Tyson Fury, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The Dutchman is already a double world champion himself and has started the 2023 campaign in impressive form with two wins and two seconds to his name.

His failure to win in Saudi Arabia only came after a mechanical problem occurred in qualifying and he had to charge through to second from 15th on the grid.

With Red Bull looking dominant again this year, he could add a third title to his name but Horner insists that it's the man himself who puts the finishing touches on the hard work.

Max Verstappen is arguably the best driver of his generation just as Fury is arguably the best boxer of his

Relentless attitude

“I see a lot of Tyson Fury’s killer instinct in Max," Horner told the Evening Standard.

"Max had a tough upbringing and he’s got that inner ‘just don’t give up’. It’s not anger, but that hunger, drive, self-confidence and belief — and also he likes Tyson Fury.”

