Lando Norris has issued a blunt statement on his own capabilities in comparison to F1 champion Max Verstappen.

The British racing driver has always been his biggest critic, with Norris not hesitating to deride himself in the media if he believes he has delivered a poor performance.

When it comes to his rival Verstappen however, Norris has nothing but praise for the four-time world champion and avoided claiming he himself was a better driver.

Speaking to The Times, Norris was asked if he would ever be considered as good as Verstappen, to which he replied: “That is very hard to say to be honest.

“I don’t want to say it [that I’m not] or believe that, because I think that is the wrong thing to tell myself. [But] he is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1 so if anyone ever came up to you and says ‘yes’, just tell them to f*** off.”

Norris reveals respect for Verstappen

In 2025, Verstappen has once again proven to the motorsport world why he is one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.

Not only has the Dutchman claimed dominant victories in a year where his car has underperformed, but Verstappen has also risen to the challenge in other racing series.

Verstappen won on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring in September, producing a dominant stint in the four hour race that left even the commentators in awe.

“Any driver in the world can just be confident in saying that kind of thing but I think it is almost impossible,” Norris continued.

“When you are racing against him, you are trying to beat one of the best guys that has ever been in Formula 1 — but do I believe on some days I am better? Yes.

“Do I believe my team-mate on some days is better? Yes. Lewis and George [Russell] also? Yes. But it is about how good he is at being consistent which is impressive.”

