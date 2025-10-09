Legendary F1 outfit in major SALE

Legendary F1 team, Renault, are auctioning off hundreds of items, ahead of the opening of a new museum on the site of their factory.

The French car manufacturer competed in F1 as a factory team between 1977-1985, 2002-2011 and then again between 2016-2020 when they had F1 icon Daniel Ricciardo in their car for the final two seasons.

In 2021, Renault moved back to being a power unit manufacturer in F1, with the Enstone F1 outfit becoming Alpine, and recruiting two-time champion Fernando Alonso to their ranks.

Currently sat last in the 2025 constructors' championship, Alpine will no longer be using Renault power units from 2026, signing a deal with Mercedes instead, meaning Renault will be dropping out of the sport altogether.

In their time spent under the name Renault on three separate occasions, the Enstone outfit won 35 races and two drivers' championships with Alonso back in 2005 and 2006.

Now, the French car manufacturer are getting ready to wave goodbye to their legendary factory in Flins-sur-Seine, which in more recent years has been used to produce road cars such as the Clio and the Zoe. It will become the Renault Museum in 2027.

Ahead of that, Renault have partnered with auction house Artcurial to sell numerous lots which include over 100 full-scale models from the design centre and wind tunnel testing.

One of the lots is labelled 'Renault Icons', and includes 20 Formula 1 single-seater models, including two of the most historic cars in the brand's storied history as both engine supplier and team.

Prost classic car for sale

Four-time F1 champion Alain Prost raced with Renault for three seasons between 1981-1983, winning nine races with the outfit.

His 1983 Renault RE40-04 is one of the models up for sale in the auction, with that particular car being of significant historical value, and not just because Prost raced his way to second in the drivers' championship in it.

It was the first Renault car to have a chassis made entirely from carbon fibre, a material that has become common in F1.

Another model in the Renault Icons collection is actually a Lotus, a 1984 model of the Renault-engined Lotus 95T, which was raced by future British world champion Nigel Mansell.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren address Piastri controversy as FIA confirm samples taken at Singapore GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton finally reveals REAL reason why he left McLaren

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso launches FURIOUS tirade at Lewis Hamilton

Related