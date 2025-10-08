Kelly Piquet's sister and mum in terrifying car crash

Kelly Piquet, the partner of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, has sent love and prayers to her family after it was revealed on social media that her sister and mother had been involved in a recent car crash.

Julia Piquet and her mum Sylvia Tamsma were reportedly travelling in North Carolina with Rosaline Garza, the mother of NASCAR star Daniel Suarez, when they were involved in the terrifying incident.

Suarez, who married Julia in 2024, has spoken of what he described as “a very scary day” after taking to his social media accounts to share images of the wreck.

The 33-year-old Trackhouse Racing star posted pictures of Julia’s Chevy Blazer SUV, which had been destroyed thanks to the accident.

The photos showed the stricken vehicle had sustained significant damage to the front and rear, and it paints a very frightening picture of what Julia went through, along with her passengers.

Piquet family receives support after shocking crash

The emotion and relief was evident in Daniel’s social media post as he spoke of the incident. He was clear in his belief that the vehicle they were traveling in actually saved their lives.

He wrote: “What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother in law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.”

Following the post, the wider motorsports community showed its support for Daniel, his mother, and the Piquet family, with heartfelt messages of support flooding in after the terrifying ordeal.

Daniel’s Trackhouse Racing team posted the message: “So glad everyone is ok,” whilst Chevrolet Racing echoed the message.

FOX NASCAR reporter Kaitlyn Vincie added: “Oh my goodness. So glad everyone is okay,” whilst Julia’s sister Kelly responded to the pictures with a heart and prayer emoji.

Per NBC, the crash happened on Highway 73 in Iron Station, North Carolina when Julia was struck from behind by a vehicle as she slowed to make a left-hand turn. The contact then sent her vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was struck again from the side.

Master Trooper Chris Casey, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, confirmed that all three women were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Our thoughts are very much with the entire Suarez family and we wish Julia, Sylvia and Rosaline the speediest of recoveries from their injuries.

