Lewis Hamilton can rule out Fred Vasseur for a shot of self esteem, after the Ferrari team boss rubbished the F1 champion’s achievement at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brit appeared more at ease in his SF-25 during the Singapore race weekend, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying and producing an excellent stint on the soft tyres, before being blighted by brake issues.

Speaking to the media after the Singapore GP, Ferrari boss Vasseur failed to see the positives in Hamilton’s fastest lap performance on the soft tyres, calling them unrepresentative.

“No, because we put a set of soft at the end,” he said.

“It's a fake fastest lap for me, that we are not in the same situation. I can say that when he was pushing, the pace was there, and the gap with the cars in front of him was coherent with the delta that you have on the tyres, but nothing more than this.

"It's also frustrating for us, because we had the feeling that when we did three laps in a row without saving, that the pace was not bad.”

Ferrari crisis deepens (again) after Singapore

Leclerc and Hamilton crossed the finish line in sixth and seventh respectively, in an embarrassing weekend where both Red Bull and Mercedes beat the two McLarens.

For Hamilton however, his fortunes worsened after he exceeded track limits on four occasions, earning him a five-second time penalty - and some rather colourful commentary from Fernando Alonso.

The 40-year-old was demoted to eighth, while Alonso was elevated to seventh place in yet another poor weekend of performance for Ferrari.

“It will be difficult to start with the positive,” Vasseur also said.

“Yes, we were hitting not from lap one, but from lap two or three. And we had to do a lift and coast for the race, but even for them at the end it's not easy to drive, because you have to adapt your braking point each lap.

"Clearly, when we pushed a couple of laps with Lewis, I think the pace was decent. But you can't do 95 per cent of the race on the back foot.”

“We all know that in Singapore, when you are in the middle of the pack, it's critical for the brakes...but still it was not expected at this point.”

