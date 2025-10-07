F1 star hits back at 'GRUMPY' Alonso after X-rated Hamilton rant

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been labelled ‘grumpy’ after a very sweary appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Spaniard faced his old adversary Lewis Hamilton at the conclusion of Sunday’s grand prix, where the Ferrari star began to slow down as he suffered a brake issue.

As Alonso watched Hamilton repeatedly exceed track limits on the final lap, the Aston Martin driver complained via team radio: “Oh, f*****g hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f*****g believe it, I cannot f*****g believe it. I mean, I cannot f*****g believe it. I cannot f*****g believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes?”

Eventually, a five-second time penalty for his four track limit violations saw Hamilton demoted and Alonso was promoted to seventh place, but the Brit wasn’t the only driver to draw the ire of the Spaniard in Singapore.

Hadjar and Alonso do battle at Singapore GP

Elsewhere in the race, Alonso had to overtake Isack Hadjar on both lap three and the again on lap 37, as the Racing Bulls star nursed an engine issue.

As a result, Hadjar struggled to accelerate out of Turn 3, but Alonso was audibly frustrated when he was stuck behind the youngster, sarcastically branding him ‘the hero of the race’.

Speaking to the media after the race on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the French youngster responded to Alonso’s anger and labelled him ‘grumpy’.

“I didn't push him off the track,” Hadjar said.

“I kept it clean. If he didn't enjoy that fight, then he's really grumpy and there's nothing I can do for him.”

In his own interview after the race, Alonso issued a much more measured response than his team radio, and said: “I think he had a little bit of an engine problem, from what I understood, on the straights – he was slow.

“Sometimes, some battles you need to know when it's better to fight, when it's not, because probably the final result of the race could be worse for both for sure – but for him in particular.

“So yeah, I think some unnecessary risk, but I understand that this is Singapore and you need to fight hard, and he did his best, but we lost time for sure.”

Hadjar’s ‘grumpy’ comment was then put to Alonso, who refused to rise to the bait and added: “Well, some movements at 300km/h are a little bit borderline in Singapore, but everyone races as they want and there was no contact, nothing like that, so everything is fine.”

Alonso could not resist a quick snipe back however, and concluded: “They have a very fast car, they don't have many points, so it's more their problem."

Alonso’s cantankerous behaviour didn’t just extend to Hamilton and Hadjar, but also to his own race engineer Andrew Vizard, with a curt threat: “If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio.”

In short? Don’t take it too personally guys, everybody was getting on Alonso's nerves in Singapore.

