Sainz speaks out on HUGE Ferrari personnel void

Chris Deeley

Monday 1 May 2023 15:42

Carlos Sainz Jr. has admitted he has no problem with Laurent Mekies' decision to leave Ferrari and join AlphaTauri as team principal for next season.

The Red Bull feeder team announced the move this week, although Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur called the announcement 'a bit aggressive', with Mekies still under contract.

Sainz was speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, where he and the rest of the Scuderia are looking to turn around some disappointing early season performances.

“I can only talk from my personal experience but I think he’s a great guy,” Sainz told reporters. “[A] very valid, very strong figure.

“He’s taken a step up in his career so I can only be happy for him. I think obviously when you’re offered such an important role, I think you have to take it.”

Two-way street

Sainz also insisted that the team would be able to power on despite the loss of the race director, with new employees coming in to replace those going out the door.

“But we’re also hiring staff," he said. "It’s not like we are only losing one. We’re doing the best also to restructure our team, to make it stronger. I’m sure there’s going to be people coming, people arriving to compensate for these last few losses that we have had.

“Yes maybe sometimes the losses are quicker than how you manage to get people in but no but I’m quite confident with Fred [Vasseur]’s approach, the management and the way it’s being handled because I see good things coming too.”

