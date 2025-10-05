F1 fans FUME over controversial Hamilton incident not shown on TV

F1 fans were left furious on social media when a key Lewis Hamilton moment was not shown on the broadcast at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 TV direction has drawn the ire of fans for a long time, with ill-timed crowd shots forcing viewers to miss crucial on track battles over the years.

A similar error occurred once again at the Singapore GP, where Fernando Alonso reduced a 30 second gap to Hamilton down to four tenths-of-a-second on the final lap.

The loss of time was eventually explained as a brake issue for Hamilton, which forced him to exceed track limits on four occasions.

As a result, Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty and was demoted from seventh down to eighth, below Alonso.

However, viewers missed out on the late drama, as the TV directors instead panned to the crowd and a celebrating Zak Brown after McLaren won the 2025 constructors’ championship.

This prompted frustration from some fans on social media, who took to X to voice their displeasure that the Alonso-Hamilton battle had been ignored.

F1 fans blast TV direction at Singapore GP

One user @TomP1Bellingham wrote: “TV direction prioritising footage of fans in the grandstands over Hamilton with no brakes trying to hang on ahead of Alonso ON TRACK.

“No wheel knowledge detected again from TV direction.”

Another user, @stef_the_greek added: “F1 TV race directors showing Zak Brown for about an hour instead of showing us Hamilton v Alonso at the end. Just do your job ffs.”

A third user was keen to see Hamilton and Alonso’s long-standing rivalry transpire out on track, with @LogicalTaboo passionately writing: “The F1 TV director showing us the wrong thing again, give the people what they want.

“Nobody wants to see Zak Brown hugging someone, we wants to see Alonso and Hamilton being mad men on the last lap.”

The Singapore GP was light on action and overtaking this year, with @atrocidadcasera commenting on the spectacle, and wrote: “One singular thing happened this race and Alonso finished 0.48 seconds behind Hamilton and we ain't even see it thank you Formula 1 TV direction well done.”

It is important to note that Sky Sports do not have control over the F1 TV direction and what is shown on the broadcast, with the race shown via the global stream.

Even Sky's lead commentator David Croft showed his frustration at the end, telling viewers live on air that they also should have been seeing the Alonso-Hamilton battle unfolding on the final lap instead of the crowd celebrations.

