Lewis Hamilton needs Ferrari miracle

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted that only a 'miracle' would allow him to secure a first Ferrari grand prix victory.

Hamilton has not even claimed a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet, and sits down in sixth in the drivers' championship, after his move from Mercedes back in January.

The move had originally been made to try and challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title, but the Brit has arguably never looked further away from a world championship than this season.

He has put in some improved performances of late, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and rising through the grid after a penalty at Monza.

Yet Hamilton is clearly still not confident in his SF-25, hinting before the Singapore GP that it would take a 'miracle' to claim a victory.

Speaking to F1TV, Hamilton was asked what it would take to secure victory, with the Brit saying: "A Miracle... from P6.

"The fans are great, I really love Singapore, so keep your fingers crossed."

Hamilton looking for 2026 change of fortunes

While 2025 has been pretty dismal for Hamilton, the Brit will be hoping for a 'miracle' in 2026, a miracle that Ferrari can actually get their act together and produce a championship-contending car for him and Leclerc.

Hamilton in a car that can compete for race wins would be a different beast, and 2026 regulation changes may offer Ferrari a chance to make ground on their rivals.

On top of this, it may also offer Hamilton a chance of a reset, with the current generation of cars clearly not to his liking.

Since the last regulation changes in 2022, Hamilton has just two grand prix victories, a meagre return for someone with 105 career wins.

