Lewis Hamilton needs Ferrari miracle
Lewis Hamilton needs Ferrari miracle
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted that only a 'miracle' would allow him to secure a first Ferrari grand prix victory.
Hamilton has not even claimed a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet, and sits down in sixth in the drivers' championship, after his move from Mercedes back in January.
The move had originally been made to try and challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title, but the Brit has arguably never looked further away from a world championship than this season.
He has put in some improved performances of late, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and rising through the grid after a penalty at Monza.
Yet Hamilton is clearly still not confident in his SF-25, hinting before the Singapore GP that it would take a 'miracle' to claim a victory.
Speaking to F1TV, Hamilton was asked what it would take to secure victory, with the Brit saying: "A Miracle... from P6.
"The fans are great, I really love Singapore, so keep your fingers crossed."
Hamilton looking for 2026 change of fortunes
While 2025 has been pretty dismal for Hamilton, the Brit will be hoping for a 'miracle' in 2026, a miracle that Ferrari can actually get their act together and produce a championship-contending car for him and Leclerc.
Hamilton in a car that can compete for race wins would be a different beast, and 2026 regulation changes may offer Ferrari a chance to make ground on their rivals.
On top of this, it may also offer Hamilton a chance of a reset, with the current generation of cars clearly not to his liking.
Since the last regulation changes in 2022, Hamilton has just two grand prix victories, a meagre return for someone with 105 career wins.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren address Piastri controversy as FIA confirm samples taken at Singapore GP
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton finally reveals REAL reason why he left McLaren
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso launches FURIOUS tirade at Lewis Hamilton
READ MORE: George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: McLaren address Piastri controversy as FIA confirm samples taken at Singapore GP
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton needs Ferrari miracle
- 3 hours ago
Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026
- Today 12:57
F1 star hits back at 'GRUMPY' Alonso after X-rated Hamilton rant
- Today 11:57
Zak Brown's £37MILLION McLaren ‘reward’ revealed
- Today 10:56
Aston Martin F1 boss reveals Fernando Alonso retirement 'dream'
- Today 09:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october